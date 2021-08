Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Jack Morris suspended indefinitely from Tigers broadcasts, will receive bias training

Bally Sports Detroit broadcaster Jack Morris has been suspended from calling Tigers games after a comment he made about Japanese star Shohei Ohtani.

During the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, play-by-play announcer Matt Shepherd asked Morris, “What do you do with Shohei Ohtani?”