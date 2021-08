Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

What to know as Michigan sees another surge in COVID cases

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 929,574 as of Friday, including 20,113 deaths, state officials report. Friday’s update includes a total of 4,197 new cases and 37 additional deaths over the past two days -- an average of about 2,098 cases per day. On Wednesday, the state announced a total of 925,377 cases and 20,076 deaths.