Flashpoint 8/22/21: Is it ethical for American businesses to enact COVID vaccine mandates? Is it ethical not to?

FILE - A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

DETROIT – A hearing in Lansing gives a hot mic and the public record to a wild array of vaccine conspiracy talk.

But if you can set that aside, is it ethical for American businesses to enact COVID vaccine mandates? Is it ethical not to?

And while Afghanistan roils from the sudden pullout of American troops, another mideast country has many in Metro Detroit deeply worried. Lebanon in free-fall.

You of course know that the Detroit area is home to the largest Middle Eastern community outside the Middle East.

Even if you have no ties to the Middle East your experience of Middle East culture and certainly food by virtue of living in Detroit comes to you largely via Lebanon.

And right now, the nation of Lebanon is in near economic collapse with no sign of a turnaround on the horizon.

Nasser Beydoun is chairman of the Arab American Civil Rights League and Osama Siblani is the publisher of The Arab American News.

Ad

Both will make an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday to discuss the issue.

Segment One

Nasser Beydoun is chairman of the Arab American Civil Rights League and Osama Siblani is the publisher of The Arab American News.

Segment Two

Chad Livengood, senior editor at Crain’s Detroit Business; Brad Williams, Vice President of Government Relations for the Detroit Regional Chamber and Portia Roberson, CEO of Focus: HOPE.

Segment Three

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode.