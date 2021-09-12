Flashpoint 9/12/21: Family of detained journalist and Metro Detroit native Danny Fenster open up about their hopes and fears

DETROIT – A journalist from Michigan has been held for months in jail in Myanmar. On Sunday’s episode of Flashpoint Danny Fenster’s family will discuss their hopes and fears.

While no one expected the redistricting process to be easy, it is suddenly caught up in plenty of turmoil. On Sunday we will take a closer look at mounting troubles for the Michigan Redistricting Commission -- and the new demands on COVID vaccines coming from President Joe Biden.

As we mark 20-years since the attacks on September 11, 2001 the extraordinary story of Michigan economist Patrick Anderson will be shared. He was on the 39th floor of the World Trade Center when the first plane hit -- and his story of escape and survival is amazing. You’ll hear it coming up.

For more on the Michigan remembers 9/11 fund, click here. Its mission is to ensure that future generations remember September 11, 2001 as a day of loss and tragedy, and as a day of heroism and sacrifice.