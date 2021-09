Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Health officials saw rise in obesity rates in Michigan, 15 other states during COVID pandemic

Obesity rates in America are on the rise and the problem is spreading across the country -- including here in Michigan. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 16 states had obesity rates of 35% in 2020 -- nearly twice as much as in 2018. In 2000, not a single state had an obesity rate of 25%.