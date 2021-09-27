Ford announces $11.4 billion investment for EV and battery production at brand new Tennessee, Kentucky plants

Ford Motor Company plans to invest $11.4 billion and create nearly 11,000 new jobs at three new plants in Tennessee and Kentucky to produce the automaker’s next generation of electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power future electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

The “Blue Oval City” complex will be constructed on a nearly 6-square-mile site in west Tennessee where Ford workers will build next-generation electric F-Series pickups and advanced batteries, Ford announced Monday. But that’s not all: A new “BlueOvalSK Battery Park” is to be built in central Kentucky consisting of twin battery plants that will power a new lineup of Ford and Lincoln EVs.

Together, Ford and its partner SK Innovation plan to invest $11.4 billion and create nearly 11,000 new jobs -- close to 6,000 in Stanton, Tennessee, and 5,000 in Glendale, Kentucky -- to support the production of the new electric vehicles and advanced lithium-ion batteries, which will begin in 2025, Ford said. Investments in the new Tennessee and Kentucky battery plants are planned to be made via BlueOvalSK, a new joint venture to be formed by Ford and SK Innovation, subject to definitive agreements, regulatory approvals and other conditions, Ford announced Monday.

Ad

Related: Ford to add 450 jobs throughout 3 plants to meet demand for F-150 Lightning

The new $5.6 billion “mega campus” in Tennessee -- called Blue Oval City -- will “reimagine how vehicles and batteries are manufactured,” reads a news release from Ford. Blue Oval City will become a “vertically integrated ecosystem for Ford to assemble an expanded lineup of electric F-Series vehicles and will include a BlueOvalSK battery plant, key suppliers and recycling,” reads to the news release.

Moreover, Ford said the new Tennessee assembly plant is designed to be carbon neutral with zero waste to landfill once fully operational.

Meanwhile, over in central Kentucky, Ford plans to build a battery manufacturing complex with SK Innovation -- the $5.8 billion BlueOvalSK Battery Park -- creating 5,000 jobs. Twin battery plants on the site are intended to supply Ford’s North American assembly plants with locally assembled batteries for powering next-generation electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles, Ford said.

Ad

“This is our moment – our biggest investment ever – to help build a better future for America,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “We are moving now to deliver breakthrough electric vehicles for the many rather than the few. It’s about creating good jobs that support American families, an ultra-efficient, carbon-neutral manufacturing system, and a growing business that delivers value for communities, dealers and shareholders.”

Ford said its $7 billion portion of the $11.4 billion investment is the largest manufacturing investment in the company’s 118-year history. Ford expects 40% to 50% of its global vehicle volume to be fully electric by 2030.

Tennessee Blue Oval City plant

The Tennessee Blue Oval City plant will be a 3,600-acre campus with vehicle assembly, battery production and a supplier park.

“West Tennessee is primed to deliver the workforce and quality of life needed to create the next great American success story with Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. “This is a watershed moment for Tennesseans as we lead the future of the automotive industry and advanced manufacturing.”

Ad

Again, Ford said this new Tennessee campus will create 6,000 jobs.

“Blue Oval City’s assembly plant will harness Ford’s global manufacturing expertise and cutting-edge technologies to deliver cost efficiencies and the quality that our customers expect,” said Kumar Galhotra, Ford president, Americas & International Markets Group. “This will enable Ford to lead in the race to bring dependable, affordable and advanced electric vehicles to even more Americans.”

Ford Motor Company's "Blue Oval City" plant rendering (Ford Motor Company)

Kentucky BlueOvalSK Battery Park

In Kentucky, the plan is for a $5.8 billion, 1,500-acre BlueOvalSK battery manufacturing campus in Glendale, Ky., which Ford said is targeted to open in 2025.

Ford said the two battery plants will be capable of producing up to 43 gigawatt hours each for a total of 86 gigawatt hours annually. These batteries are expected to power next-generation electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles. These plants are expected to bring 5,000 new jobs to Kentucky, according to Ford. The new BlueOvalSK Battery Park will be centrally located to support Ford’s North American assembly plants’ footprint, the automaker noted.

Ad

Ford Motor Company's "BlueOvalSK" plant rendering (Ford Motor Company)

“We thank Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation for their investment in Team Kentucky,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “This is the single largest investment in the history of our state and this project solidifies our leadership role in the future of the automotive manufacturing industry. It will transform our economy, creating a better Kentucky, with more opportunities, for our families for generations. Our economy is on fire – or maybe it’s electric. Our time is now. Our future is now.”

Meanwhile, Ford said it is investing $90 million in Texas for job training and career readiness initiatives for the current and next generation of technicians. Ford said these programs aim to develop highly skilled technicians and to support Ford’s “growing portfolio of connected electric vehicles.” This is part of a $525 million total investment in the U.S. to train skilled technicians to service connected, electric zero-emission vehicles, Ford said.

Ad

News conferences are planned for Tuesday, Sept. 28:

Ford Blue Oval City-Tennessee -- Ford Motor Company executives will be joined by Gov. Bill Lee and other government officials.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. ET

You can livestream this event here: https://ford.to/liveevent1

BlueOvalSK Battery Park-Kentucky -- Ford Motor Company executives will be joined by Gov. Andy Beshear and other government officials.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET

You can livestream this event here: https://ford.to/liveevent2

More: