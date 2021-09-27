Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 27, 2021

This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Former treasurer of Detroit Fire Department union charged with stealing over $220K -- What we’ve learned

The former treasurer of the Detroit Fire Department’s union has been charged with stealing more than $220,000 in union funds, officials said.

Verdine Day, 62, was hired by the department in 1986 and worked as a firefighter and engineer, as well as holding other positions, before being elected by her peers to become treasurer of the Detroit Fire Fighters Association in November 2015, according to federal authorities.