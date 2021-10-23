Cloudy icon
43º

News

Local 4 News at 11 -- Oct. 22, 2021

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 11, Live
This video is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/
This video is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

4 arrested after road rage gun battle, crash

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

DeJanay Booth joined WDIV as a web producer in July 2020. She previously worked as a news reporter in New Mexico before moving back to Michigan.

email