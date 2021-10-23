Local 4 News at 11 -- Oct. 22, 2021

Local 4 News at 11 -- Oct. 22, 2021DeJanay Booth, Web ProducerPublished: October 22, 2021 10:53 pmUpdated: October 22, 2021 11:23 pmTags: Local 4 News at 11, LiveThis video is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/This video is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/4 arrested after road rage gun battle, crash Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.