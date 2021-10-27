Cloudy icon
Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 27, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

2 Detroit police officers charged with taking bribes in towing contract scandal

The head of the Detroit Police Department’s integrity unit, Lt. John F. Kennedy, is one of two DPD officials who were charged Wednesday in connection with a bribery scheme.

Officials said Kennedy, 56, of Rochester Hills, was serving as the supervisor in command of the department’s integrity unit when he conspired with Officer Daniel S. Vickers, 54, of Livonia, to commit bribery.

