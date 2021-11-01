Local 4 News at 4 -- Nov. 1, 2021

This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

You could see a few snowflakes falling tonight -- full forecast next

“We have a brand new day and a brand new month. Simultaneously, we’ve has turned the page on a brand new season. Today we’re going from milder-than-average to colder-than-average. It will be chilly this afternoon and cold at night and by early morning weather. Count on this early-winter-like pattern the rest of the work week. And, yes, a few snowflakes are thrown into the mix (emphasis on “few”).” -- Andrew Humphrey