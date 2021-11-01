Local 4 News at 5 -- Nov. 1, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:
Why you should get all of your holiday shopping done early this year
There are shipping containers trapped on barges off the coast of Los Angeles and empty shelves in stores in Michigan.
Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:
Why you should get all of your holiday shopping done early this year
There are shipping containers trapped on barges off the coast of Los Angeles and empty shelves in stores in Michigan.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.