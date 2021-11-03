Ford vaccine mandate: ‘Most’ salaried employees in US have to get it by Dec. 8

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor Co. is requiring “most” of its salaried employees in the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 or face unpaid leave.

“The health and safety of our workforce remains our top priority and we have been very encouraged by the support of our employees to comply with our protocols, including the more than 84% of U.S. salaried employees who are already vaccinated,” reads a statement from Ford. “As we continue to put measures in place to protect our team, Ford will now require most U.S. salaried employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, which also aligns to federal contractor guidelines.”

Ford’s deadline is in line with the federal mandate for government contractors to make sure their employees are vaccinated.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union announced over the summer it would not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine after General Motors said it would require all U.S. salaried workers to disclose their vaccination status. UAW President Ray Curry said the position of the UAW is that they encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but are not mandating it.

