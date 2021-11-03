Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Nov. 2, 2021

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Families prepare to get children 5-11 vaccinated against COVID after final clearance given

The CDC is now recommending that children get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been 1.9 million COVID cases among children ages 5-11 and 94 confirmed deaths. Some parents are rejoicing that their children in that age group are one step closer to being safer.

“I am relieved. I knew it was coming based off the data and the research. A little bit of an exhale for my friends and my family who have kids in the age group,” Jessica Romanosky said.