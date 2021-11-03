44º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

News

Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Nov. 3, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 5, Live
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5. (WDIV)

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan health officials work to get parents the facts on COVID vaccines for children

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services held a virtual event on Wednesday for parents.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter