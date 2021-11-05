32º

Local 4 News at 11 -- Nov. 4, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Many of you will be waking up to temperatures below freezing tomorrow morning -- full forecast next

“Once again today most of us had more clouds than sun, but advancing high pressure will scour out much of this cloud cover overnight, which means that temperatures will drop back to near 30 degrees in our Urban Heat Island, and into the upper 20s in the typically colder more rural locations. Fortunately, the air will become calm, so there won’t be much wind chill to worry about.” -- Paul Gross

