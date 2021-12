Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Prosecutor says evidence suggests the Oxford High School shooting ‘probably could have been prevented’

Four students were killed, six students and a teacher were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult in the shooting. He was a sophomore student at Oxford High School. Officials said the gun used in the shooting was a pistol Crumbley’s father purchased on Nov. 26.