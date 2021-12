This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools closed Friday after threat triggers 4-hour lockdown

A threat at the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park sent three high schools into lockdown for nearly four hours on Thursday as officers went from classroom to classroom searching for a gun.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the complex. A gun was never located, but as a result the district has decided to cancel all classes and programs on Friday.