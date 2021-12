Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Oxford school board outlines safety measures in aftermath of mass shooting

Tuesday marked exactly two weeks since four students were killed and seven people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School.

Oxford Community Schools were closed during the day after school officials were notified about a threat directed at the middle school on Monday (Dec. 13). The building was cleared by authorities and a school board meeting went on as scheduled.