Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Many of you will be waking up to snow tomorrow morning -- full forecast next

Closer to 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. Saturday, a wintry mix moves in from the south. As this precipitation continues to move north and encompass the area, most of it switches over to snow, but areas near the Ohio state line may stay as a wintry mix.