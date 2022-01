This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Video captures the moment firefighters rescue mother, 3 young children from burning home

Video shows firefighters emerge from the second story of a burning home. They rescued a mother and her three children, the children are all under the age of five.