Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 4, 2022

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:
Frigid temperatures are sticking around into the weekend
The snow has moved out but frigid temperatures are sticking around into the weekend. Some of you might see readings below zero.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:
Frigid temperatures are sticking around into the weekend
The snow has moved out but frigid temperatures are sticking around into the weekend. Some of you might see readings below zero.
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.