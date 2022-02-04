21º

LIVE

News

Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 4, 2022

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 4, Live
Local 4 News First at 4 -- Expect More. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Frigid temperatures are sticking around into the weekend

The snow has moved out but frigid temperatures are sticking around into the weekend. Some of you might see readings below zero.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter