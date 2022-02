Local 4 News First at 4 -- Expect More.

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Man charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer agrees to plead guilty

A man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty, according to documents filed Monday, giving prosecutors another insider who could be a key witness at a March trial.