Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 10, 2022

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Local 4 News First at 4 -- Expect More. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Windsor mayor promises new action to open Ambassador Bridge

Windsor officials are seeking an injunction to end the “illegal occupation” of the Ambassador Bridge, and the city’s mayor said protesting truck drivers “will be removed,” if they don’t leave voluntarily.

“The individuals on site are trespassing on municipal property and, if need be, will be removed to allow for the safe and efficient movement of goods across the border,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said during a Thursday afternoon (Feb. 10) briefing.

