Ford Fireworks will return to Downtown Detroit on June 27

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 23: General view of the 56th Annual Detroit Fireworks Show at Millender Center on June 23, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Paul Warner/Getty Images)

The Ford Fireworks will return to light up the sky in Downtown Detroit this June.

The Parade Company and Ford Motor Company announced that the Ford Fireworks will return to Detroit to light up the sky on Monday, June 27. Now in its 64th year, this beloved summertime tradition is recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays, enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of spectators each year.

Ford Motor Company has also announced the extension of their commitment of world-class Parade Company events through 2024. Ford will serve as the title and key sponsor of traditions including the Ford Fireworks and The Parade Company Rooftop Fundraiser presented by Ford, America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White and Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford. Ford is also the official car of the Parade and will unveil a new float this Thanksgiving.

“We are thrilled to bring the Ford Fireworks back to Detroit, as this event truly brings our community together and showcases the city in a special way,” said Tony Michaels, president & CEO, The Parade Company. “Ford Motor Company’s continued support is instrumental in ensuring this show, along with other beloved Parade Company events, grow bigger and more vibrant each year for our community to enjoy.”

“Building and supporting community here in our hometown has always been a top priority for Ford,” said Mary Culler, president, Ford Motor Company Fund. “Both the Ford Fireworks and America’s Thanksgiving Parade unite and celebrate people and communities across the city of Detroit, and we are proud to extend our partnership with The Parade Company and continue our support of these cherished events.”

As producers of the Ford Fireworks, The Parade Company selects the musical arrangement and works exclusively with Zambelli Fireworks to stage more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects visible for miles along the Detroit River. This year’s show is themed “Hey Detroit, The Sky Shines for You!

The Ford Fireworks can be viewed on WDIV-Local 4′s live broadcast from the event.