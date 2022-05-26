Annual list highlights safest new, used vehicles for teens for 2022

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports on Thursday published their annual list of the safest affordable vehicles for teenage drivers for 2022.

This year, the list of safe and reliable cars for teens includes 49 used vehicle models ranging in price from $6,000-$19,900, as well as 21 new vehicle models ranging in price from $21,200-$38,900. Officials say fast cars, lightweight cars and the heaviest cars are kept off the list, which instead presents vehicles that have received good ratings on equipment, build and crash tests.

“Although the recommendations are intended specifically for young drivers, they can be a resource for anyone looking for a safe, reliable and affordable vehicle,” the press release reads Thursday. “The new vehicle list is especially useful for parents of younger children who might be buying a vehicle for their own use with an eye toward handing it down to a new driver in the future.”

The used vehicle list is broken up into two parts: “best choices” and “good choices.” Officials say that the vehicles under the best choices category “offer a slightly higher level of safety.”

The lists of the safest, affordable used and new vehicles can be found below.

Used vehicles -- ‘best choices’

Small cars

Ford C-Max Hybrid (2014-2015) -- $8,400

Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2014 or newer) -- $8,700

Chevrolet Volt (2014) -- $10,500

Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon (2015, 2018-2020) -- $11,000

Toyota Corolla hatchback (2019 or newer) -- $18,700

Honda Insight (2019 or newer) -- $19,800

Subaru Crosstrek (2018 or newer) -- $19,900

Midsize cars

Subaru Legacy (2013 or newer; built after August 2012) -- $8,300

Subaru Outback (2013 or newer; built after August 2012) -- $8,800

Volkswagen Passat (2015, 2017) -- $10,400

Mazda 6 (2014-19) -- $10,800

Toyota Prius v (2015-17) -- $12,400

Lincoln MKZ (2015 or newer) -- $13,200

Volvo S60 (2018) -- $19,100

Audi A6 (2016-19) -- $19,400

Large cars

Toyota Avalon (2015 or newer) -- $15,700

Hyundai Genesis (2016) -- $18,100

Small SUVs

Mazda CX-5 (2014 or newer; built after October 2013) -- $10,200

Honda CR-V (2015 or newer) -- $14,900

Hyundai Kona (2018, 2021) -- $18,100

Mazda CX-3 (2019) -- $19,200

Volvo XC60 (2017) -- $19,400

Midsize SUVs

Ford Edge (2015, 2020; built after May 2015) -- $12,900

Nissan Murano (2015 or newer) -- $14,700

Chevrolet Equinox (2017) -- $15,600

GMC Terrain (2017) -- $16,000

Lexus NX (2015 or newer) -- $16,700

Hyundai Santa Fe (2017-19; built after March 2016) -- $17,800

Toyota Highlander (2014 or newer) -- $17,800

Minivans

Toyota Sienna (2015-18) -- $14,700

Kia Sedona (2017) -- $15,200

Honda Odyssey (2017, 2020 or newer) -- $17,100

Used vehicles -- ‘good choices’

Small cars

Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2011-13; built after December 2010) -- $6,000

Honda Civic sedan (2012-15, 2019 or newer) -- $7,100

Toyota Prius (2011 or newer) -- $8,100

Chevrolet Volt (2013) -- $8,800

Toyota Corolla sedan (2014 or newer) -- $10,900

Lexus CT200h (2012-13) -- $11,100

Midsize cars

Toyota Prius v (2012-14) -- $8,500

Toyota Camry (2012 or newer) -- $9,400

Honda Accord sedan (2012 or newer) or coupe (2013 or newer) -- $9,900

Volkswagen Jetta (2016) -- $10,900

Ford Fusion (2015, 2018) -- $12,200

BMW 3 series sedan (2016) -- $14,500

Nissan Altima (2017, 2020) -- $14,700

Large cars

Ford Taurus (2011) -- $6,300

Hyundai Genesis (2011) -- $6,900

Toyota Avalon (2011-14) -- $9,400

Small SUV

Nissan Rogue (2014-20) -- $11,000

New vehicles

Small cars

Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback -- $21,200

Honda Insight -- $26,100

Midsize cars

Subaru Legacy -- $23,800

Kia K5 -- $24,700

Subaru Outback -- $27,500

Lexus IS -- $38,900

Small SUVs

Chevrolet Trailblazer -- $21,900

Mazda CX-30 -- $23,200

Hyundai Tucson -- $25,800

Mazda CX-5 -- $26,800

Ford Bronco Sport -- $28,200

Buick Encore GX (Essence trim) -- $28,800

Toyota RAV4 (XLE, XLE Premium, SE, XSE, Adventure, Limited or TRD trims) -- $30,300

Honda CR-V (Hybrid EX, Hybrid EX-L, Touring or Hybrid Touring trims) -- $32,300

Lexus UX (with Triple Beam LED Headlamps with Auto-Leveling) -- $35,300

Midsize SUVs

Hyundai Santa Fe (built after July 2021) -- $27,800

Hyundai Palisade -- $34,300

Nissan Murano -- $35,000

Mazda CX-9 -- $35,700

Toyota Highlander -- $37,100

Minivan

Honda Odyssey -- $33,300

Learn more about the methodology behind the list in the full press release below.

