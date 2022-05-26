Annual list highlights safest new, used vehicles for teens for 2022

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports on Thursday published their annual list of the safest affordable vehicles for teenage drivers for 2022.
This year, the list of safe and reliable cars for teens includes 49 used vehicle models ranging in price from $6,000-$19,900, as well as 21 new vehicle models ranging in price from $21,200-$38,900. Officials say fast cars, lightweight cars and the heaviest cars are kept off the list, which instead presents vehicles that have received good ratings on equipment, build and crash tests.
“Although the recommendations are intended specifically for young drivers, they can be a resource for anyone looking for a safe, reliable and affordable vehicle,” the press release reads Thursday. “The new vehicle list is especially useful for parents of younger children who might be buying a vehicle for their own use with an eye toward handing it down to a new driver in the future.”
The used vehicle list is broken up into two parts: “best choices” and “good choices.” Officials say that the vehicles under the best choices category “offer a slightly higher level of safety.”
The lists of the safest, affordable used and new vehicles can be found below.
Used vehicles -- ‘best choices’
Small cars
- Ford C-Max Hybrid (2014-2015) -- $8,400
- Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2014 or newer) -- $8,700
- Chevrolet Volt (2014) -- $10,500
- Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon (2015, 2018-2020) -- $11,000
- Toyota Corolla hatchback (2019 or newer) -- $18,700
- Honda Insight (2019 or newer) -- $19,800
- Subaru Crosstrek (2018 or newer) -- $19,900
Midsize cars
- Subaru Legacy (2013 or newer; built after August 2012) -- $8,300
- Subaru Outback (2013 or newer; built after August 2012) -- $8,800
- Volkswagen Passat (2015, 2017) -- $10,400
- Mazda 6 (2014-19) -- $10,800
- Toyota Prius v (2015-17) -- $12,400
- Lincoln MKZ (2015 or newer) -- $13,200
- Volvo S60 (2018) -- $19,100
- Audi A6 (2016-19) -- $19,400
Large cars
- Toyota Avalon (2015 or newer) -- $15,700
- Hyundai Genesis (2016) -- $18,100
Small SUVs
- Mazda CX-5 (2014 or newer; built after October 2013) -- $10,200
- Honda CR-V (2015 or newer) -- $14,900
- Hyundai Kona (2018, 2021) -- $18,100
- Mazda CX-3 (2019) -- $19,200
- Volvo XC60 (2017) -- $19,400
Midsize SUVs
- Ford Edge (2015, 2020; built after May 2015) -- $12,900
- Nissan Murano (2015 or newer) -- $14,700
- Chevrolet Equinox (2017) -- $15,600
- GMC Terrain (2017) -- $16,000
- Lexus NX (2015 or newer) -- $16,700
- Hyundai Santa Fe (2017-19; built after March 2016) -- $17,800
- Toyota Highlander (2014 or newer) -- $17,800
Minivans
- Toyota Sienna (2015-18) -- $14,700
- Kia Sedona (2017) -- $15,200
- Honda Odyssey (2017, 2020 or newer) -- $17,100
Used vehicles -- ‘good choices’
Small cars
- Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2011-13; built after December 2010) -- $6,000
- Honda Civic sedan (2012-15, 2019 or newer) -- $7,100
- Toyota Prius (2011 or newer) -- $8,100
- Chevrolet Volt (2013) -- $8,800
- Toyota Corolla sedan (2014 or newer) -- $10,900
- Lexus CT200h (2012-13) -- $11,100
Midsize cars
- Toyota Prius v (2012-14) -- $8,500
- Toyota Camry (2012 or newer) -- $9,400
- Honda Accord sedan (2012 or newer) or coupe (2013 or newer) -- $9,900
- Volkswagen Jetta (2016) -- $10,900
- Ford Fusion (2015, 2018) -- $12,200
- BMW 3 series sedan (2016) -- $14,500
- Nissan Altima (2017, 2020) -- $14,700
Large cars
- Ford Taurus (2011) -- $6,300
- Hyundai Genesis (2011) -- $6,900
- Toyota Avalon (2011-14) -- $9,400
Small SUV
- Nissan Rogue (2014-20) -- $11,000
New vehicles
Small cars
- Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback -- $21,200
- Honda Insight -- $26,100
Midsize cars
- Subaru Legacy -- $23,800
- Kia K5 -- $24,700
- Subaru Outback -- $27,500
- Lexus IS -- $38,900
Small SUVs
- Chevrolet Trailblazer -- $21,900
- Mazda CX-30 -- $23,200
- Hyundai Tucson -- $25,800
- Mazda CX-5 -- $26,800
- Ford Bronco Sport -- $28,200
- Buick Encore GX (Essence trim) -- $28,800
- Toyota RAV4 (XLE, XLE Premium, SE, XSE, Adventure, Limited or TRD trims) -- $30,300
- Honda CR-V (Hybrid EX, Hybrid EX-L, Touring or Hybrid Touring trims) -- $32,300
- Lexus UX (with Triple Beam LED Headlamps with Auto-Leveling) -- $35,300
Midsize SUVs
- Hyundai Santa Fe (built after July 2021) -- $27,800
- Hyundai Palisade -- $34,300
- Nissan Murano -- $35,000
- Mazda CX-9 -- $35,700
- Toyota Highlander -- $37,100
Minivan
- Honda Odyssey -- $33,300
Learn more about the methodology behind the list in the full press release below.