Renters: Are you struggling to find a new place to live?

People looking to buy homes during the pandemic have been experiencing an unstable market with homes selling almost immediately after they’re listed, and for prices that are through the roof.

Though often left out of the conversation, renters have been experiencing the same woes.

Since the onset of the pandemic, rental properties are being listed at never-before-seen monthly rates. Homes, apartments, condos in communities that used to be considered affordable are more expensive than ever, forcing new renters to make sacrifices when choosing their next home.

And new listings can come and go within days.

Many renters who secured their lease before the pandemic and want to stay in their homes still face significant rent hikes at certain intervals, so they aren’t immune to the costly struggle.

That’s why we want to hear from renters: From those who are currently renting and not actively looking for a new home, and from those who are actively seeking a new place to rent. We want to hear about your situation, and what adjustments you’re making, if any, due to the economy.

Ad

If you’re currently renting, are you considering moving elsewhere to find cheaper rent? If you’re looking to rent, are you finding that you have to make sacrifices to find a place in your budget?

Let us know your thoughts in one of the surveys below (choose the survey that fits your situation).

For those who are renting and not actively looking for a new home

For those who are actively looking for a place to rent