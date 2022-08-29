LIVE STREAM: NASA Artemis I rocket launch to the moon

The NASA moon rocket stands ready less than 24 hours before it is scheduled to launch on Pad 39B for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Watch live as NASA’s mega Moon rocket launches an uncrewed Orion spacecraft on a six-week mission around the Moon and back to Earth.

Liftoff is from Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT (12:33 UTC) Monday, Aug. 29. The start time was pushed to 9 a.m. If NASA scrubbed Monday’s launch, the next attempt wouldn’t be until Friday at the earliest.

Related: Fuel leaks threaten to delay launch of new NASA moon rocket

During #Artemis I, Orion will lift off aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and travel 280,000 miles (450,000 km) from Earth and 40,000 miles (64,000 km) beyond the far side of the Moon, carrying science and technology payloads to expand our understanding of lunar science, technology developments, and deep space radiation.