45º

LIVE

News

USPS raising stamp, mailing prices in 2023: What to know

Price for 1-ounce metered mail will increase to 60 cents

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: USPS, Postal Service, Mail, Stamps, National
FILE - A USPS logo adorns the back doors of United States Postal Service delivery vehicle (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The U.S. Postal Service announced new price hikes set to take effect in early 2023.

USPS filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) of price changes to take effect Jan. 22, 2023. The new rates include a three-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 60 cents to 63 cents. If favorably reviewed by the Commission, the proposed increases will raise First-Class Mail prices approximately 4.2 percent to offset the rise in inflation. The price changes have been approved by the Governors of the U.S. Postal Service.

The price for 1-ounce metered mail will increase to 60 cents, and the price to send a domestic postcard will increase to 48 cents. A 1-ounce letter mailed to another country would increase to $1.45.

There will be no change to the single-piece letter and flat additional-ounce price, which remains at 24 cents. The Postal Service is also seeking price adjustments for Special Services products including Certified Mail, Post Office Box rental fees, money order fees and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.

ProductCurrent PricePlanned Price
Letters (1 oz.)60 cents63 cents
Letters (metered 1 oz.)57 cents60 cents
Domestic Postcards44 cents48 cents
International Postcards$1.40$1.45
International Letter (1 oz.)$1.40$1.45

USPS said the price increases are needed due to an increase in operating expenses. The PRC will review the changes before they are scheduled to take effect.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram