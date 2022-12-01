10-year-old with ‘hit list’ of mean students gets felony for taking knife to Macomb County school

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 10-year-old boy who created a “hit list” of fellow students who were mean to him has been charged for bringing a knife to school, officials said.

The Mt. Clemens boy is accused of bringing the knife to Prevail Academy on Tuesday (Nov. 29).

Prosecutors said the child had a “hit list” of other children who had been mean to him and called him names.

He asked a fellow student to hold down one boy so the 10-year-old could stab him with a knife, according to authorities.

The other student took the knife away from the boy and gave it to an adult when he was picked up from school, prosecutors said.

“The juvenile who gave the knife to an adult is a hero,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “He saw something and said something, which saved lives.”

Officials arraigned the 10-year-old Wednesday on charges of solicitation of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony, and having a weapon in a weapon-free zone, a 93-day misdemeanor.

He was given a $500 personal bond and must wear a GPS tether and be under house arrest.

Prevail Academy will be the first school to receive Macomb County’s Hero Award, which is to honor schools where a student or staff member reports on weapons, violence, or threats to prevent a tragedy.