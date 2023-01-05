Position Title: News Producer

Date of Opening: January 05, 2023

Company: GMG - WDIV-TV 4

FT/PT: Full Time

Location of Position: 550 West Lafayette Blvd., Detroit, MI

Responsibilities: The ideal candidate should possess: - Strong ability to showcase a highly visual and compelling newscast using a variety of production techniques - A clear vision of what stories are relevant to news viewers - Sound news judgment and thorough knowledge of current events - Ability to write broadcast copy conversationally - The ability to work well with others under pressure - Ability to contribute content to Station’s website - Strong control room skills during breaking news events - Ability to perform desktop editing.

Qualifications: Three to five years’ experience in TV news. Must be able to produce a newscast that is innovative, highly visual and late breaking. College degree in a related area preferred. Comments: WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact Information:

Name or Department: Jennifer Wallace, Executive Producer Address: WDIV-TV, 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226 Email: jenniferw@wdiv.com