Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023: What time numbers are drawn, how to find results

A sign displays the estimated jackpots for the Mega Million and Powerball lotteries di at Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing stands at $940 million, and is the sixth largest jackpot in U.S. Lottery history!

If a lucky player wins the $940 million jackpot, it will be the fourth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won and the first multi-state Lottery jackpot won this year.

Here’s what to know about playing the Mega Millions:

When are Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 10:00 p.m. Central Time, 9:00 p.m. Mountain Time, 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Drawings are held at WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia. Check with your state lottery for the cut-off time to purchase tickets.

How can you find Mega Millions results?

Right here on the official Mega Millions website. Winning numbers are posted shortly after each drawing. Information on the number of winners is posted on Wednesday and Saturday mornings after Mega Millions lottery security has verified winning ticket sales.

How are Mega Millions jackpots calculated?

Members of the Mega Millions group meet every Tuesday and Friday morning to determine the game’s estimated jackpots for the next two drawings. Lottery Directors and finance representatives share their state’s individual sales forecasts during that meeting to estimate the total sales that are projected for those drawings. Those sales estimates are then used to determine the estimated cash value of the jackpots and the advertised annuity values, with the annuity value based on that day’s 30-year U.S. Treasuries rate, which can change day to day. The rate on any drawing day is often different from the rate on the previous drawing day, when the jackpot is first estimated.

Learn more on how to play the Mega Millions here.