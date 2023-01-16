1 new roller coaster, 2 other attractions debuting at Cedar Point in 2023

SANDUSKY, Ohio. – Cedar Point fans will have something to look forward to for the park’s upcoming 2023 season.

The amusement park announced a few new things coming this year, including a new roller coaster. Here’s a look at what’s coming to Cedar Point in 2023:

The Boardwalk

The Boardwalk joins Cedar Point as an entirely new area of the park. You’ll step into a modern-day take on the experience of yesteryear. Enjoy new ride experiences, including the Wild Mouse family coaster (see below) and revitalized family attractions, Cedar Point’s Grand Pavilion – a new dining venue, roaming entertainment and the sights and sounds of our classic beachside resort.

The Boardwalk is scheduled to debut on the park’s opening day in May, 2023.

Cedar Point Boardwalk Rendering. (Cedar Point/Rendering)

Wild Mouse Roller Coaster

With a nod to the original Wild Mouse coaster, the modern Wild Mouse has it all: hills, twists, dives and hairpin turns as you play an unpredictable game of “cat and mouse” in your quest to capture the cheese!

Wild Mouse Roller Coaster Rendering. (Cedar Point/Rendering)

Wild Mouse features six mouse-themed cars and one cheese-themed car. You become part of the adventure as you play the role of mouse or cheese. Each 4-passenger car will climb 52 feet, crest the lift hill and begin a twisting, spinning and WILD journey along 1,312 feet of orange track. Wild Mouse will be Cedar Point’s 18th roller coaster experience.

HEIGHT: 52 FT

SPEED: 35 MPH

DURATION: 1:10 MIN

Cedar Point’s Grand Pavilion

In its heyday, the original Grand Pavilion, opened in 1888, served as the center of entertainment for thousands of summer visitors. Cedar Point’s Grand Pavilion, a new and modern version, will feature many characteristics of the original.

Cedar Point Grand Pavillion. (Cedar Point/Rendering)

The bi-level complex will be home to a new restaurant featuring culinary items not found anywhere else in the park (plus traditional favorites), a waterfront bar for relaxation and conversation, indoor and outdoor seating, plus viewing decks with unparalleled views of Cedar Point and the Lake Erie shoreline.

Cedar Point’s 2023 opening day is May 6.