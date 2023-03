A winter storm warning will be in effect for Southeast Michigan from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

The snow is expected to begin around 3-4 p.m., and last through midnight, with several inches of snow expected across the area, up to near 10 inches in some spots.

The 4Warn Weather team is keeping you prepared with what you need to know as the storm approaches -- watch live coverage on Local 4+, streaming below, or on your smart TV device.

Watch live storm coverage below: