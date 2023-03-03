Winter storm warning in Metro Detroit: Snow projections by area, storm timeline

4Warn Weather – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this afternoon into tonight for all of Southeast Michigan.

Winter storm timeline:

Rain showers begin to drape most of the area into the early afternoon.

Snow mixes in from south to north: Monroe, Lenawee, southern Wayne and Washtenaw counties: 3PM Wayne, Livingston, Washtenaw, southern Oakland and Macomb counties: 4pm Northern SE Michigan, into the thumb: 5PM



The heaviest snowfall rates will be between 4pm and 11pm. Expect around 2 inches per hour across most of the area in the evening hours.

Winter storm timeline (WDIV)

Winter storm radar. (WDIV)

Winter storm snow totals:

I anticipate more rain to mix in the farther east you go, closer to the lakes/Canada. That mixture line stretches from Monroe possibly to Port Huron.

This area will most likely be in the 3-6 inch range, but if more rain mixes in then this will cut down on these totals.

As you travel west and north of the city the snowfall projections increase.

This will be heavily dictated by where the snow banding sets up this afternoon (so it could shift slightly), but I currently anticipate from Jackson through Howell to Lapeer, we possibly see upward of 10 inches of snow.

Snowfall forecast. (WDIV)

Other important factors:

Strong northeast winds will gust to 30 to 40 mph this afternoon and evening, this could result in scattered power outages. However, this will not be as widespread as the impacts from the previous ice storms.

Rapid snowfall rates will result in low visibility for the evening commute into tonight.

This snow is heavy and wet in nature, so shovel in shifts . Don’t wait until the event is over.

We could get thunder snow this evening as well.

