Live stream: Total Solar Eclipse in Australia on April 19, 2023

EARTH – A rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible tonight in parts of the world -- but not in the U.S. Don’t worry, you can still watch it on a live stream!
The moon will block out the sun tonight in what’s called a hybrid solar eclipse -- when the eclipse shifts from a total solar eclipse to annual (ring-shaped) as the moon’s shadow moves across the surface of the Earth, according to Space.com.
This last happened in 2013, and will happen again in 2031 -- and then in 2164.
The eclipse will be visible from the South Pacific, with the moon’s shadow passing over western Australia, East Timor and Indonesia beginning at 9:36 p.m. EDT on April 19 (0136 GMT on April 20) and ending at 2:59 a.m. EDT (0659 GMT) the next day, according to In the Sky.
NASA will host live coverage of the eclipse starting at 10:30 p.m. in the video player below. Join NASA experts to learn about this rare phenomenon, see the eclipse through a telescope, and hear about the two upcoming eclipse events in the United States.