🔒 Insider Debates results: How long should you hold on to a greeting card?

The truth is, greeting cards are a habit for many. A gift just doesn’t feel complete without one, or maybe the card is holding the gift itself.

And while some cards are as basic as they come, others can be extremely touching -- especially if the message inside is personalized. But even when you receive a heartfelt card, how long do you keep it?

How long is it appropriate to hang on to a card, for any occasion?

We asked our Insiders to help us think this one out -- and most of you said sentimentality plays a major role.

Poll results

We asked, in your opinion, how long is it appropriate to hang onto a greeting card before getting rid of it?

Out of the more than 700 of you who took the poll, 59% of you said you would keep the card forever, if it’s meaningful.

The second most popular response is far from forever: 34% of you said that it’s acceptable to keep a card for a few days to a week before disposing of it.

About 3% said you can toss the card after one day, and 2% said you can toss the card immediately after reading it.

About 2% said you would “hang onto it and display it anytime that person visits, then hide it away again” -- which is, admittedly, a silly plan, but don’t some of us do this with other gifts given by in-laws or family members??

I digress. It’s nice to know the majority of you are so sentimental!

Stay tuned for our next Insiders Debate poll.