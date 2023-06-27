Former Michigan football quarterback Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida

Ryan Mallett #15 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a first quarter pass during a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Michigan Stadium September 15, 2007 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Former Michigan football quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned Tuesday at a beach in Florida.

Mallett, 35, was hired in February 2022 as the head football coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas. The superintendent told KNWA’s Alyssa Orange that Mallett drowned Tuesday, June 27, at a beach in Florida. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

A five-star recruit out of Texarkana High School in Texas, Mallett spent one season at Michigan in 2007. He appeared in 11 games as the backup to Chad Henne, completing 61 of 141 pass attempts (43.3%) for 892 yards and seven touchdowns.

He transferred after head coach Lloyd Carr retired and Michigan hired Rich Rodriguez. Mallett spent two years with the Arkansas Razorbacks to finish out his college career.

Mallett placed seventh in Heisman Trophy voting in 2010 and was drafted in the third round by the New England Patriots.

He spent time with the Patriots, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens from 2011-2017.