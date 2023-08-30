Extra big, bright supermoon to light up Michigan skies Wednesday night

A plane is seen flying in front of the second full moon for the month of July, Friday, July 31, 2015 in Arlington, Va. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

4Warn Weather – It won’t literally be blue, but it’s going to be bright: The second supermoon this month will be visible in Michigan’s skies on Wednesday night.

A supermoon is a full moon that is at or near its perigee -- when it’s nearest to the earth -- making it appear much bigger than usual. In fact, the supermoon forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 30 will be 8% larger and 15% brighter than a normal full moon, according to our 4Warn meteorologists.

Not only will this moon be extra large, it’s also a rare sight.

Wednesday night’s moon will be the third of four full moons in one astrological season. Because it’s rare, the moon is called a “blue moon” -- though it isn’t actually blue.

Blue moons only occur about every two and a half years, 4Warn Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy says.

Night skies are expected to be nice and clear for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the big and bright moon in Michigan. The supermoon/blue moon will be at its fullest phase at 9:36 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday.

