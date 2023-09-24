Unifor members vote to ratify deal with Ford that includes raises, restoration of COLA

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - This Oct. 20, 2019 file photo shows the Ford company logo at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

TORONTO – Unifor, a union which represents Canadian autoworkers, announced that members have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with Ford of Canada.

Unifor Ford members voted 54% in favor of the new tentative agreement. The agreement covers more than 5,600 workers at Ford facilities in Canada. The new contract expires on September 20, 2026.

“Our bargaining team showed exceptional leadership and successfully pushed Ford of Canada on every front,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “This contract will change lives in a profound way. It fundamentally transforms pension plans, provides protections during the EV transition and includes the highest wage increases in the history of Canadian auto bargaining.”

The union said a Ford worker with one year seniority will move from $25.75 to $46.13 (including the forecasted COLA) by the end of the three-year collective agreement -- they said that’s a wage increase of almost 80% in addition to a $10,000 bonus.

“We know this is a challenging time for all workers and this agreement tackles the affordability issues so many face today,” said Ford Master Bargaining Chair John D’Agnolo. “I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished, and that the membership voted for a contract that will set a new standard for autoworkers for years to come.”

The union provided the following list of highlights in a press release: