Report: Six Flags, Cedar Point parent company in merger talks

Six Flags is nearing an agreement to merge with Cedar Fair Entertainment, the parent company for Cedar Point, Michigan’s Adventure and other amusement parks, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The merger would create the largest regional theme park chain in the U.S.

Six Flags owns 27 parks in North America, all under the Six Flags name, while Cedar Fair owns Cedar Point, Michigan’s Adventure, Knott’s Berry Farm, Kings Island and several other parks across the country.

The WSJ report says a deal could be finalized as soon as this week.

Both companies have a market value of about $2 billion or less, according to WSJ.

It’s unclear what, if anything, would change at local favorites like Cedar Point and Michigan’s Adventure. We’ll keep you posted.

