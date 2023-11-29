You may be giving bad gifts: Here’s why

Exchanging gifts may not be what the holiday season is all about, but it is, arguably, one of the most fun parts.

But I’m not talking about that idle gift-giving that translates to itchy, unwanted sweaters and cheesy tree ornaments -- unless that’s your thing, then have at it. I’m talking about intentional gift giving; the only way it should be done.

One of the worst parts of the holidays is receiving gifts that are completely meaningless; that I have no interest in, or can’t incorporate into my life in any way. Something that makes me think, “This person just doesn’t know me at all.”

A gift that makes no sense to the recipient is a bad gift. A gift that exists just for the sake of being a gift is a bad gift.

But, Cassidy, you’re receiving a gift from a kind person trying to do something nice for you, why are you being ungrateful?

While this line of thinking may sound selfish, I assure you, it’s not. A senseless gift is a waste for both the gift giver and the receiver.

In this scenario, the giver spends their hard-earned money on something I have absolutely no intention of utilizing, which makes me feel horrible. But because I don’t want to be wasteful, and I appreciate the gesture, I’ll hang onto the gift ... still without any intention of using it.

This gift will then join the pile of other unwanted gifts that I can’t bring myself to discard. These typically end up in a storage bin in the attic or the garage, collecting dust and interacting only with the spiders that evade me.

And thus, all of the effort that went into buying that gift was a complete waste.

Now, imagine the alternative.

How nice is it when you buy something for someone that they really enjoy, or could really benefit from? To see the joy on someone’s face when the wrapping paper reveals an item they mentioned in passing and already forgot about, or maybe a gift certificate for a class they’re desperate to take?

That’s the real beauty behind gift giving: Making someone you care about happy, and giving them something that relates to them, that feels personal. It’s an opportunity to help fill a gap in their life, or simply bring a smile to their face.

It truly doesn’t matter what the gift is, or how much money you spend on it. What matters is that you gave it serious thought, and really considered the recipient ... and that your money was put to good use. Wouldn’t you want someone to do the same for you?

But, Cassidy, I have a big family, and I don’t know how to come up with meaningful gifts for everyone!

You and me both! I have a large group of people I’ll be buying gifts for this year, and I agree it’s not always easy -- but there are ways to make it easier.

One thing my family has always done is create our own wishlists and send them to one another, offering the gift giver some direction, should they want it. These gifts tend to be things we need, and they’re always well received.

My siblings and all of our partners also do a secret Santa exchange, in which we each draw a name and have to buy a gift for that person only. It allows us to be thoughtful and focus on one recipient instead of several. It also allows us to spend less money, while ensuring everyone gets a gift -- a real win-win for a big family, or any group that’s being conscious of spending.

Also great are the white elephant gift exchanges, in which each participating person buys one gift and brings it to the event, and everyone takes turns selecting one. There are options to steal gifts, set a theme for the types of gifts, whatever you want. My friends and I do this each year, and it’s always fun!

No matter your plans or your budget, I hope you at least take away this: The best kind of gift is one that means something, and shows you care. Don’t waste your time, or your loved ones’, with thoughtless gifts.

What do you think? Feel free to share in the comments!