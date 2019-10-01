21-year-old man turns himself in after being named suspect in Taylor shooting, police say

TAYLOR, Mich. - A 21-year-old man turned himself in Tuesday after being named a suspect in connection with the shooting of a 20-year-old in Taylor, police said.

Walter Clyde Hollandsworth is accused of shooting the 20-year-old Sept. 12 in the 6100 block of Dean Street in Taylor.

The 20-year-old was shot in the abdomen, officials said. He underwent surgery at Beaumont Hospital Dearborn and is expected to survive, medical officials said.

Police said Hollandsworth walked into the lobby of the Taylor Police Department on Monday night while accompanied by several other people.

He identified himself and said, "I want to turn myself in," according to authorities.

Hollandsworth was taken into custody without incident. A LEIN check indicated he also had two other warrants, including one out of Wayne County, officials said.

He was arraigned Tuesday in 23rd District Court on assault with intent to commit murder charges, officials said.

He is being held in lieu of $750,000 bail.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Oct. 14, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 21.

