'Armed, dangerous' 21-year-old man wanted in connection with Taylor shooting, police say

TAYLOR, Mich. - Taylor police are searching for a 21-year-old man, who they described as being "armed and dangerous," in connection with the shooting of a 20-year-old.

Walter Clyde Hollandsworth is accused of shooting the 20-year-old Tuesday in the 6100 block of Dean Street in Taylor.

The 20-year-old was shot in the abdomen, officials said. He underwent surgery at Beaumont Hospital Dearborn and is expected to survive, medical officials said.

Hollandsworth is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, police said.

Anyone who has seen Hollandsworth is asked to call 911 or Taylor police at 734-287-6611.

