24-year-old Berkley man beaten to death after crash in Detroit

DETROIT - Police are looking for 23-year-old Lawrence James Davis after he allegedly fatally attacked 24-year old Tyler Wingate.

Police said the attack happened Monday at 1:50 a.m. at the Pure Gas Station at the intersection of West Davision and Livernois in Detroit.

Police said this all happened after a car crash involving Davis and Wingate. Witnesses said Wingate got out of his 2011 Buick Regal after the crash and that's when he was attacked.

Lawrence James Davis

Local 4 obtained surveillance video from the gas station. The video shows Davis walking up to Wingate and punching him. You then see Wingate fall to the ground. Davis starts kicking and punching Wingate multiple times.

Police said Wingate died at the scene. He was from Berkley.

Friends of Wingate started a GoFundMe page called Losing Tyler to help pay for funeral costs.

A friend of the family said Wingate played basketball and loved the outdoors. She said this is a tough time for the family and he will be missed by family and a lot of friends.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.