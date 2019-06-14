25-year-old man shot, killed outside Eastpointe senior apartment complex, police say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Friday outside a senior apartment building in Eastpointe, police said.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Friday near Nine Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, but it doesn't appear to have any connection to the apartments, officials said. Investigators are still working to figure out the details.

"Well, it's kind of scary," said Nancy Seely, a resident who heard gunshots Friday morning. "You don't expect it. It sounded like boom, boom, boom."

Residents soon realized the sound was gunshots in the back parking lot of the Oakwood Manor apartments.

When Eastpointe police arrived, they found a pickup truck stuck on top of a boulder, and the 25-year-old Detroit man was lying on the ground.

"There's a truck that was smashed up on there," Seely said. "The ambulance wasn't moving too fast, so I figured somebody was dead, with that many shots."

The man had very faint vital signs and died at a hospital, police said.

Officials found 10 bullet casings and said the incident might have been a shootout. They also found a gun near the victim, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw a car driving away but didn't have any other information.

"There's very little traffic, no pedestrian traffic," Eastpointe police Lt. David Ernatt said. "The weapon was recovered."

Ernatt said police are following up on leads in the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.