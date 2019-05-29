25-year-old man shot while walking down street, Detroit police say

A 25-year-old man was shot, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 25-year-old man was shot Tuesday while walking down the street on Detroit's west side, police said.

The man was near Cambridge Avenue and Tracey Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday when someone from inside a vehicle fired shots, according to authorities.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable, police said.

The shooter was in an unknown vehicle, and police don't have a further description.

No additional information was made available.

