$25,000 bond set for mother in baby's drowning in flooded Detroit basement

DETROIT - A Detroit mother was overcome with emotion Tuesday as she realized the seriousness of the charges against her in the drowning death of her baby.

Police said the child fell through a hole in the ground floor of their home into a flooded basement below. Nobody noticed until it was too late, officials said.

On Tuesday, the judge set a $25,000 bond for Dasiah Jordan. She’s facing manslaughter and second-degree child abuse charges for the death of her daughter, 11-month old Ca’Mya Davis.

Police said on July 6, Ca’Mya fell through the ground floor and landed in the basement, which was filled with water and sewage. She drowned before anyone noticed, police said.

Jordan told police she left her daughter with a babysitter, Tonya Peterson, while she ran errands.

Police said both Jordan and Peterson knew about the unsafe conditions in the bedroom.

