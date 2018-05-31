2 arrested after 28-year-old Harper Woods man found with multiple gunshot wounds

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Two people have been taken ino custody after a 28-year-old Harper Woods man was found Thursday with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officers were called around 10:40 a.m. to the 19700 block of Eastland Village Drive after residents heard gunshots.

Officers found the man, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital in temporary serious condition and is expected to recover, officials said.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Two people were taken into custody at a home on Beaconsfield Street near East Warren Avenue by Harper Woods police and officials with the Grosse Pointe Tactical Response Team. Detectives went into the home and took a man and a woman into custody without incident, officials said.

Several firearms were found at the home.

The man and woman are being held without bond on multiple felonies, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety at 313-343-2530.

