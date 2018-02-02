29-vehicle pileup closes I-94 in West Michigan

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 29-vehicle pileup shut down I-94 in West Michigan on Friday morning.

Here's the info from Michigan State Police:

The Michigan State Police (MSP) is currently investigating a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-94 near Hartford, MI at mile marker 45. The crash occurred at approximately 9:20 AM during periods of heavy lake effect snow. The crash involves 17 semis and 12 passenger cars. An exact number of injuries is unknown at this time; however, at least one individual was pinned in his vehicle for a short period of time.



I-94 remains closed westbound at Hartford (exit 46). Motorists are being asked to seek an alternate route as the freeway is expected to be closed until approximately 1:00 PM. The MSP is being assisted on scene by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.



The MSP reminds drivers to exercise extra care when driving in snowy conditions. Reducing speed and increasing following distance between vehicles allows drivers time to react to hazards which can prevent these multi-vehicle crashes.

