29-year-old Detroit woman sexually assaulted after 2 men remove air conditioning to get into home

DETROIT - A 29-year-old woman was sexually assaulted Sunday after two men removed the air conditioning unit to break into her house, police said.

The woman returned home at 12:58 a.m. Sunday in the 15300 block of Northlawn Street on the city's west side and the two men were hiding behind the front door, officials said.

Police said the men removed the air conditioning unit from the rear bedroom window to break into the house.

One man sexually assaulted the woman, according to authorities.

The men took personal information and various bank cards from the woman before leaving the house, police said.

Medical officials took the woman to the hospital, where she is stable.

